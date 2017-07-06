July 6 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
** Worldpay agrees to be acquired by rival Vantiv in 9
billion pound deal (on.ft.com/2sFZ7nm)
** Volvo to use electric motors in all cars from 2019 (on.ft.com/2tnOLWm)
** Lloyds Banking Group reshuffles senior management (on.ft.com/2sr4Itx)
Overview
** British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc on
Wednesday agreed to be acquired by U.S. rival Vantiv Inc
for 9.1 billion pounds ($11.77 billion).
** Volvo Cars said every model from 2019 onwards would have
an electric motor, putting electrification at the core of its
business.
** Lloyds Banking Group Plc on Wednesday said Andrew
Bester, head of commercial bank and a potential successor to
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, and Simon Davies, who was
the legal and strategy officer, would leave the company.
($1 = 0.7733 pounds)
