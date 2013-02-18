PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Headlines

Man Group set for management shake-up

Vodafone and BAE in security tie-up

Conoco allowed to restart Penglai block

Treasury acts on hedging product mis-sale

EU ready to set tough bank pay curbs

BT in talks to acquire ESPN football

Basel eyes set periods for banks’ risk models

Overview

Man Group’s incoming Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman plans to nearly double the size of the hedge fund firm’s executive committee as part of a management shake-up at the company.

Vodafone Group Plc and BAE Systems have signed a five-year deal to work on cyber security with a focus on developing safeguards for mobile devices.

China has given ConocoPhillips approval to restart production at an oilfield off the country’s Northeastern coast after a 17-month shutdown prompted by a spill in 2011.

A wave of small companies could demand a suspension of potentially mis-sold interest rate hedging products after a Treasury minister asked the Financial Services Authority to insist that banks should allow all potential victims to refrain from paying premiums until their cases were resolved.

The EU is set to impose the most stringent curbs on bankers’ pay since the 2008 financial crisis as talks on reforms to make banks safer enter a decisive week.

BT is in talks to buy football rights from Walt Disney Co’s ESPN as the channel explores an exit from the UK.

A proposal being considered by global regulators could force some banks to sharply raise the capital they hold against trading assets, at least over the short term.