PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Headlines

Apple shareholders in protest vote on pay

Shell puts Arctic ambitions on ice

Capital road eased for new banks

Centrica raises power cut fears

Tesco vows to buy more local produce

NSN completes strategic sell-off

Barclays recoups 300 million pounds in bonuses

BP misrepresented vital data, trial told

EU blocks Ryanair-Aer Lingus merger

Overview

At least a third of Apple Inc’s investors voted not to back the company’s executive compensation at its annual shareholders’ meeting.

Royal Dutch Shell scrapped plans to drill for oil off the north coast of Alaska this year.

New banks in the UK will not be required to hold as much capital to begin operations as their established peers.

Centrica said it would not build gas plants in Britain for at least four years.

Tesco has vowed to source more produce from within Britain in the wake of the horsemeat scandal.

Nokia Siemens Networks has completed its process to sell-off its non-core businesses.

Barclays has clawed back 300 million pounds in promised bonuses from its bankers.

BP misrepresented crucial information to regulators and continued its drilling activities in “dangerous” conditions at the Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, an expert witness told the trial in New Orleans centred on the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its aftermath.

EU competition regulators on Thursday blocked the latest attempt by Ryanair to buy Aer Lingus.