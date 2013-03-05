PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - Headlines

FSA crackdown on cash for CEO access

London banks turn to law on bonus caps

Cable calls for shake-up of lending scheme

Boeing defends refusal to abandon 787 battery

HSBC puts back thoughts of HK move

Overview

The Financial Services Authority is set to crack down on asset managers using investors’ money to pay for access to chief executives.

The City’s big banks are weighing a lawsuit against the EU over rules to cap bonuses.

Vince Cable has called for a review of the government’s funding for lending scheme after the initiative failed to prevent a slump in lending during the final quarter of last year.

Ray Conner, the head of Boeing Co’s commercial aircraft business, backed the company’s decision to stick with a controversial new battery type for the 787 Dreamliner.

HSBC has all but ruled out moving its headquarters to Hong Kong despite the threat of new European bonus restrictions.