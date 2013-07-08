PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Miliband offers to cut union cord

()

Investor group ISS gives its support to Dell buyout

()

Financial information groups face NY probe

()

Osborne backs sweeping reforms for banking industry

()

Royal Mail privatisation plan to be unveiled this week

()

BAT returns to Myanmar a decade after exit

()

Overview

The leader of Britain’s opposition party Ed Miliband has offered to end the system of millions of trade union members automatically giving money to the Labour party.

Two influential shareholder advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, have backed Dell Inc founder Michael Dell’s $24.4 billion offer to buy back control of the PC maker.

Some of the world’s top financial data providers are facing a probe from the New York Attorney General over the early release of market-moving data to investors willing to pay for it.

Finance Minister George Osborne has lent his support to sweeping reforms that aim to raise standards at banks, including introducing criminal sanctions against reckless behaviour.

The British government is set to spell out more details of its plans to float Royal Mail this week.

British American Tobacco will spend about $50 million on a factory in Myanmar, making its return to the Asian country a decade after it was forced out by campaigners.