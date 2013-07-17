FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Card transaction fees to be capped under EU proposal

()

Record fine for Barclays over power prices

()

Yahoo’s deals fail to boost revenue growth

()

Goldman Sachs profits double on strong trading gains

()

Papaconstantinou set to face trial

()

Michael Dell faces buyout ultimatum from large shareholders

()

Overview

The European Commission is set to impose a cap on fees charged to process consumer debit and credit card transactions as per a draft plan.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has hit Barclays Plc with a $470 million fine, saying the bank manipulated power prices.

Yahoo Inc’s string of acquisitions and product overhauls failed to return the company to revenue growth in the second quarter with total sales falling 7 percent to $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs’ quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by a sharp jump in the value of its own investments and stronger demand from its clients for trading and investment banking services.

Greek lawmakers voted in favour of sending former finance minister George Papaconstantinou, charged with tampering with a list of alleged tax evaders, to stand trial.

Dell Inc founder Michael Dell has been given a last-minute ultimatum from some of the PC maker’s largest shareholders to either raise his $24.4 billion bid or lose his attempt to regain control of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.