PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sheikh in Barclays rescue sells stake

Microsoft slides on Surface and PC sales hit

Google suffers amid ad pricing pressure

Murdoch complains to MPs over ‘excessive’ hacking inquiry

Vivendi spurned $8.5 bln Universal Music bid

Stansted airport owner to make case for second runway

Investigators urge Dreamliner transmitters be disabled

Hitachi wins 1.2 bln stg East Coast train deal

Bumi Plc stake sale plan edges closer to cutting Bakrie ties

Overview

The Abu Dhabi sheikh who threw lender Barclays a lifeline at the height of the financial crisis through a 3.5 billion pound ($5.32 billion) capital injection has sold his stake in the bank.

Microsoft’s earnings and revenue in the latest quarter were hit by slow personal computer sales and a $900 million charge resulting from poor demand for its Surface tablet.

Google Inc’s earnings and revenue missed Wall Street forecasts as prices for the company’s ads came under renewed pressure.

Rupert Murdoch has written to British lawmakers saying that the police probe into phone hacking and other abuses committed by journalists at News Corp’s UK newspapers had “gone on too long.”

Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp had offered to pay $8.5 billion to acquire Universal Music from Vivendi about three months ago, but the French media and entertainment group turned down the proposal.

Stansted owner Manchester Airports Group is expected to say that the airport could be the most cost effective location for a four-runway hub if an independent inquiry concludes that a new hub is needed away from Heathrow.

British investigators have called for an emergency beacon to be turned off on all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to avoid a repetition of the fire onboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane parked at Heathrow.

Hitachi Rail Europe has been awarded a 1.2 billion pound order by Britain’s Department of Transport to build trains for the UK’s East Coast main line.

Bumi Plc has agreed to sell its 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources to Indonesia’s Bakrie family for $501 million.