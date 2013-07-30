PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Barclays to launch 5-bln-stg-plus rights issue

()

Perrigo to buy Elan for $8.6 bln as it eyes aid of Irish tax system

()

PwC sued for 1 bln euros over Quinn insurance collapse

()

América Móvil terminates relationship agreement with KPN

()

Alwaleed warns of U.S. shale danger to Saudi

()

Sale of Luton airport due to arrive

()

Overview

Barclays Plc is planning to launch a rights issue on Tuesday to raise more than 5 billion pounds (about $7.7 billion) as part of efforts to plug a capital shortfall triggered by new UK regulatory demands on leverage, two people briefed on the transaction said.

U.S. drugmaker Perrigo Co agreed to buy Elan Corp Plc for $8.6 billion in cash and shares that will provide it a more tax-efficient corporate structure and royalties from blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri.

The liquidators of a major Irish insurance company sued PricewaterhouseCoopers for 1 billion euros (about $1.3 billion) on Monday, accusing it of negligent auditing, in one of the biggest commercial cases to come before Irish courts.

Dutch telecom group KPN’s biggest shareholder, billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, has ended its relationship agreement to keep its holding below 30 percent, which will allow the Mexican operator to bid for the whole company.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal warned that the Gulf Arab kingdom’s oil-dependent economy was facing increasing threat from rising U.S. shale energy supplies and that it needed to diversify its revenues, setting him at odds with his country’s oil ministry and officials of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is close to announcing the sale of its majority stake in Luton airport to Spanish airport operator and minority stakeholder Aena, people close to the talks said on Monday.