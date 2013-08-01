PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose above the price the government paid for its 21 billion pound ($31.84 billion)stake after the bank swung back to profit in the first half, fuelling hopes that taxpayers would make a profit on the bank’s rescue.

Former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre was found liable for fraud by a jury for his role in a derivatives deal, following a trial stemming from the financial crisis.

Britain’s manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in almost two and a half years in July, the purchasing managers index published on Thursday showed.

Britain’s top accounting watchdog has decided not to continue with a long-running probe examining the auditing of commissions paid by BAE Systems, claiming it would have to delve too far back into the past.

Tour operator Thomas Cook, which was on the brink of collapse two years ago, cut its net debt and made a profit on an underlying basis in its third quarter.

Ian Andrews has stepped down as chairman of Britain’s Serious Organised Crime Agency after failing to register his role as director of a management consultancy.

AIG announced its first dividend and share buyback since the insurer was bailed out in 2008, as the company reported improved results for the second quarter. ($1 = 0.6596 British pounds) (Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore)