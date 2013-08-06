PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HSBC on Monday said it may have to pay $1.6 billion in damages to the U.S. government over bad mortgages, higher than originally forecast.
A US regulator has accused a trading team at BP of manipulating gas prices in the aftermath of a 2008 hurricane by moving natural gas through a pipeline linking two Texas hubs.
French bank Credit Agricole - accidentally - published better than expected quarterly results on its website on Monday, ahead of its scheduled results announcement on Tuesday.
Private equity group Hellman & Friedman said it would pay $4.4 billion to buy Hub International from Apax Partners in the biggest ever takeover in the insurance broking industry.
Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos plans to buy the Washington Post for $250 million, ending an era of family control at the newspaper that struggled in an age of online media. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)