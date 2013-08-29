PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bank of England’s Mark Carney seeks to win over guidance sceptics

(link.reuters.com/cux62v)

G4S raises 348 mln stg through share placing

(link.reuters.com/kux62v)

BP fails in new bid to stop spill payments

(link.reuters.com/fux62v)

PetroChina shares fall after four senior executives detained

(link.reuters.com/gux62v)

Ryanair told to cut Aer Lingus stake

(link.reuters.com/hux62v)

Amazon takes tax fight to Supreme Court

(link.reuters.com/jux62v)

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s second attempt to convince investors that BoE will hold interest rates at record lows for possibly three more years did little to alter market expectations.

G4S Plc, the world’s largest security services firm, raised almost 350 million pounds through a share placing as its new chief Ashley Almanza seeks to cut debt and repair its battered reputation.

A judge rejected a second request by BP Plc for an injunction to suspend compensation payments under the settlement over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, saying there was no “credible evidence” to support the company’s allegations of fraud in the claims process.

Shares in mainland energy giant PetroChina dived almost 5 percent on Wednesday after reports that four key executives were detained in relation to a corruption probe.

Britain’s competition watchdog ordered Ryanair Holdings Plc to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus Group Plc, in a keenly anticipated ruling that the low-cost carrier vowed to appeal.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has hired one of Washington’s most prominent lawyers Ted Olson to take to the U.S. Supreme Court the high-stakes legal battle about taxation of its shoppers in New York state.