PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cameron loses Commons Syria vote

()

Vodafone in talks over selling 45 pct stake in Verizon Wireless

()

KPN foundation blocks Slim’s 7.2-mln-euro bid

()

Ackermann leaves Zurich after CFO death

()

Shadow banks face limits to securities trading

()

Fears grow over $850 mln lifeline for Batista

()

Overview

British Prime Minister David Cameron lost a parliamentary vote on Thursday night to authorise military strike on Syria, upsetting western efforts to co-ordinate action against the Assad regime.

Verizon Communications is close to finalising a near $130 billion buy out of its stake in Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc, underlining the shift of power in the telecoms industry from Europe to the Americas.

An independent foundation charged with protecting KPN unexpectedly blocked on Thursday America Movil’s proposed 7.2-billion-euro offer for the Dutch telecoms group, citing protection of the interests of stakeholders, employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch society more generally.

Josef Ackermann, the former head of Deutsche Bank AG , resigned on Thursday as chairman of Zurich Insurance Group AG, saying he was under pressure to take some responsibility for the apparent suicide of the Swiss insurer’s finance chief.

The “shadow banking” sector is facing tough new restrictions on their ability to temporarily trade securities, after an international regulatory task force unveiled plans on Thursday to curb excessive risk-taking without strangling economic recovery.

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder of OGX Petróleo e Gas Participacoes SA, sold 1.54 percent of the oil company’s stock to pay debts of his EBX group, amid growing fears that an $850 million deal with Malaysia’s Petronas will be scrapped.