PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vodafone shareholders set for $84 bln payout

()

Ex-Blackstone top executive in French telecoms towers race

()

Private equity groups circle Spain’s EVO Banco

()

Dogan makes $742 mln offer for Digiturk

()

Banks face new set of capital rules

()

Global Ports agrees $1.6 bln deal for NCC

()

Overview

Vodafone Group Plc is planning to hand back $84 billion in cash and shares to its shareholders after striking a deal on Monday to sell its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to joint venture partner Verizon Communications for $130 billion in cash and stock.

Europe’s largest telecoms tower operator Telediffusion de France (TDF) has received a near 3.8-billion-euro non-binding offer for its French assets from Ben Jenkins, Blackstone Group’s former top executive in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

A consortium of U.S. private equity group Centerbridge and London-based Anacap are in late-stage talks to buy a division of one of Spain’s nationalised lenders, people close to the talks said.

Turkey’s Dogan Group, which controls a host of the country’s media assets, said on Monday it had submitted a $742 million non-binding bid for a 53 percent stake in Turkish pay-TV operator Digiturk.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said new international capital rules for banks, aimed at forcing bondholders instead of taxpayers to bail out failing institutions, were necessary for the G20 countries to stop the most important banks from being “too big to fail”.

London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports bought domestic rival National Container Company (NCC) in a deal worth almost $1.6 billion.