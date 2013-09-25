PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ICAP staff face Libor charges

()

JPMorgan eyes $4bn ‘pay for peace’ deal

()

Dexia offloads asset management unit

()

Applied Materials sees shares rise after $10bn Tokyo Electron deal

()

Fiat issues warning to Chrysler over IPO

()

Privately held housebuilder Miller Group considers IPO

()

Overview

U.S. authorities are expected to bring criminal charges against past and present employees of interdealer broker ICAP Plc as early as Wednesday for allegedly manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, and other benchmark interest rates, people familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is seeking a $4 billion settlement deal with U.S. authorities for all outstanding allegations of wrongdoings in its mortgage practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York Life Investments announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to purchase the asset management arm of Dexia SA , the Franco-Belgian bank that had to be bailed out three times by taxpayers, for 380 million euro ($512 million).

Applied Materials Inc, the U.S. maker of equipment used to manufacture semiconductors, will buy rival Tokyo Electron Ltd in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $10 billion to extend its lead in one of the world’s most technically challenging and capital intensive industries

Fiat SpA has warned Chrysler Group LLC that it is reconsidering the benefits and costs of further expanding its relationship with the U.S. automaker because of its concerns over the effects of Chrysler’s potential initial public offering.

U.S. private equity group Blackstone and the Miller family, who together own UK’s largest privately-owned housebuilder Miller Group, are considering a possible stock market debut, according to people familiar with the matter, as the positive sentiment around the country’s property market continues to gather momentum.