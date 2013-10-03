PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Twitter launches countdown to $1 bln IPO

Russian credit card provider TCS plans $750 mln London IPO

Italian prosecutors seek trial for JPMorgan

Carillion warns on job losses after failure of Green Deal

China to invest in 650 mln stg Manchester project

France targets Amazon to protect bookshops

Overview

Micro-blogging site Twitter spelled out its plans for a $1 billion public offering scheduled for next month, with the stock to be listed under the ticker TWTR.

Russia’s TCS, a parent company for credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems, launched plans for an initial public offering in London to raise up to $750 million.

Prosecutors in Italy have asked that JP Morgan Chase & Co stand trial for allegedly obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s purchase of a smaller rival.

Construction and support services company Carillion has warned of more job cuts in Britain after the government’s flagship energy-efficiency scheme failed to take off.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country’s largest bank, will invest in a new 650 million pound ($1.05 billion) business district at Manchester airport.

French lawmakers passed a law that bars online booksellers such as Amazon from offering free delivery to customers, in an attempt to protect the country’s struggling bookshops.