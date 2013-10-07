FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 7
October 7, 2013 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

UK Chancellor George Osborne sought clearance from EU officials for a possible split of Royal Bank of Scotland in order to avoid strict EU regulations on state supported banks.

Temasek and Sinopec have separately expressed interest in buying Repsol’s 4.7 billion euro ($6.39 billion) domestic gas distributor business, Gas Natural

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson’s Paulson & Co and a number of other U.S. hedge funds are investing aggressively into Greece’s struggling banking sector expecting it to turn a corner.

Shell’s outgoing CEO Peter Voster said he was disappointed that the company’s huge investment in Alaskan shale resources did not pan out as planned.

Jan Hommen the outgoing CEO of Dutch bancassurer ING has criticized the model combining insurance and banking, saying that his company had been “too big to manage”

France is stepping up efforts to trace the illegally funded French assets of foreign leaders after Syrian president, Bashir al-Assad’s uncle was accused of having properties amassed through illegal means in France.

