PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - November 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Europe unveils crackdown on cross-border tax “hybrid schemes”

()

EU accuses U.S. of improperly trawling citizens’ online data

()

Pressure builds for tougher UK bank reform

()

China launches antitrust probe into Qualcomm

()

Walmart names McMillon as new chief executive

()

BlackBerry shakes up executive ranks

()

Overview

Brussels unveiled proposals on Monday to plug tax loopholes and force multinationals to pay more in corporate taxes to members of the European Union.

European Commission is set to warn the United States on Wednesday that its technology firms may lose exemption from privacy rules if Washington does not protect EU citizen’s data online.

Chancellor George Osborne will face renewed demands to put in place stringent banking regulations as pressure amounts over controversies plaguing Royal Bank of Scotland, the Co-operative Bank and payday lenders.

Authorities in China have launched an antitrust investigation into U.S. mobile chipmaker Qualcomm. The company however said it was not aware of any charge of breaking the law by the regulators.

Walmart appointed company veteran Doug McMillon as the fifth chief executive replacing Mike Duke. The announcement comes at a time when the company is struggling with falling U.S. sales and bribery allegation in Mexico.

Blackberry’s interim Chief Executive John Chen said the company’s finance and operating chief along with the chief marketing officer would leave the company in a management rejig.