PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - November 27
November 27, 2013 / 1:28 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - November 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Private equity keeps $789 billion of powder dry

Cameron launches attack on EU migration

RBS faces possible criminal probe

Wind energy faces adverse conditions as RWE axes project

Repsol likely to accept Argentina’s $5 billion YPF compensation offer

North-south divide on view in job vacancy statistics

Overview

Research group Preqin’s data shows that private equity firms are holding more cash for acquisitions and the value of unspent commitments to private equity funds has increased 12 percent since December 2012.

British Prime Minister David Cameron announced a crackdown on European Union immigration and said Europe has to reform to regain trust of its people.

The Serious Fraud Office may probe Royal Bank of Scotland under charges of criminal offence for systematically crushing smaller companies by forcing them out of business.

German power company RWE on Tuesday axed the 4 billion pound Atlantic Array project raising concerns over mixed signals that the UK energy policy was sending out to investors.

Spanish oil company Repsol has in principle agreed to accept a compensation of 5 billion pounds to settle dispute iver Argentine government’s seizure of its majority stake in YPF, according to sources.

Job search portal Adzuna says an upturn in construction has boosted vacancies in the south, making nine cities out of ten in southern England the best to get jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
