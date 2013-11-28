FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - November 28
#Market News
November 28, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - November 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ECB warns on external risks to eurozone financial system

Germany and France follow UK with curbs on EU migration

Post Office to get 640 million pounds to complete modernisation of branches

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell Tilney to Permira

UBS joins crackdown on staff’s use of chat rooms

RWE npower to axe 1,400 jobs in UK

The European Central Bank urged eurozone policy makers to prepare for the scaling down of the U.S. bond-buying programme in its Financial Stability Report. The central bank warned of market shocks from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s “tapering”, which is expected in the coming months.

The German and French governments back UK’s curbs on EU migrants next year. The issue of migration is expected to be discussed by David Cameron in Lithuania, where he will explain his government’s plan of a comprehensive overhaul of the migration policy.

The UK government said on Wednesday the Post Office will get 640 million pounds more over the next three years up to 2018 to modernise its branches.

Deutsche Bank AG is in exclusive talks with private-equity group Permira to sell the loss-making part of its UK wealth management business, sources told the Financial Times.

UBS in an internal memo to its staff banned the use of social chat rooms with immediate effect. The bank said the use of multi-bank and dealer chat room was also prohibited.

British energy retailer RWE npower will announce slashing of 1,400 jobs on Thursday as part of an overhaul of its UK operations. The company is also expected to announce the shutdown of some of its offices and outsource further 570 jobs within the UK.

