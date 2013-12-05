PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 4

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU fines six groups including Deutsche and SocGen for rate-fixing

Gazprom pushes for peace with Europe

Energy company warns it will cancel some onshore wind farms

Standard Chartered warns of fall in operating profit

Metro Bank seeks 387 million pounds to expand branch network

Eurotunnel sees partial victory in ferry dispute

Overview

European Commission charged four biggest global banks such as Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, JPMorgan and Citi with a 1.7 billion euros penalty in currency rigging scandal.

Energy major Gazprom is pushing for peace with Brussels to settle an antitrust probe in Europe. The company’s official told The Financial Times that the Russian and the European Commission had agreed to “try to find a mutually acceptable solution”.

Renewable Energy Systems, which has 21 onshore wind farm projects in the UK, warned of cancelling some of its projects blaming subsidy cuts announced by the British government.

London-listed Standard Chartered on Wednesday issued a profit warning and said it expected full-year revenue to be broadly flat compared with 19 billion pounds last year. The bank has been experiencing losses in Korea, a slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher regulations.

New British lender Metro Bank is set to expand in the UK and said it intends to raise 387.5 million pounds via private capital raising from its investors. The bank is aiming to have 200 branches by 2020.

A London-based tribunal on Wednesday urged the Competition Commission’s to review its decision to force French transport firm Groupe Eurotunnel to pull out of the cross-channel ferry market. The company hailed the tribunal’s decision calling it a victory for the consumer.