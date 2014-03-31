PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DEPARTING LLOYDS CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR RETURN TO "COSY" REGULATION

UK FINANCIAL SERVICES SET TO ADD 26,000 JOBS

SOCGEN ACCUSED OVER LIBYA DEALS

GLENCORE CLOSER TO IRON ORE AMBITION

AFRICA'S DIGITAL MONEY HEADS TO EUROPE

Overview

Outgoing chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, Sir Win Bischoff, calls for informal banking regulation opposed to the rule-book style of regulation followed by regulators.

UK’s financial services sector is set to add up to 26,000 jobs in the year to June according to an industry survey by the CBI employers’ group and PriceWaterHouseCoopers.

The Libyan Investment Authority has accused France’s second-biggest bank Societe Generale of funnelling bribes worth tens of millions of dollars to associates of Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Glencore Xstrata Plc has reached a preliminary deal for a $1 billion contract for access to railway and port facilities with Mauritania as part of its plans to expand into iron ore mining.

The London-listed telecom giant Vodafone has acquired an e-money licence to expand in Europe, with plans to launch M-Pesa in Romania, after the success of its mobile payment system in sub-Saharan Africa. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)