PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MYLAN WEIGHS MOVE FOR SWEDISH RIVAL MEDA

TESCO‘S FINANCE DIRECTOR TO LEAVE

MATOMY PULLS LONDON IPO PLANS

CARLYLE AND PAI IN TALKS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN SCHNEIDER UNIT

CREDIT SUISSE TAKES $477M CHARGE FOR TAX INQUIRY

US OFFERS EUROPE HOPE ON LNG

Overview

U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc is looking to make a takeover bid for European rival Meda AB in a deal that is expected to value the business to more than $23 billion.

Tesco finance director Laurie McIlwee is set to resign as early as next week, days before Britain’s biggest retailer is expected to announce another sharp decline in profitability.

Israeli digital ad firm Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L scrapped its London IPO plans as the company could not meet UK listing requirements as well as due to the volatility in the ad technology sector.

Private equity groups Carlyle Group and PAI Partners entered exclusive talks to buy majority stake in French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric in a deal which would value the company’s sensor unit at $900 million including debt.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group AG set aside an extra 425 million Swiss francs ($476.67 million)to settle a U.S. tax dispute.

Progress in export projects on liquefied natural gas in the U.S. is making the country a promising prospect for European players looking to enter the booming LNG revolution.

$1 = 0.8916 Swiss Francs Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
