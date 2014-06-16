PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK DEFENCE SPENDING TO FALL BELOW NATO TARGET, SAYS RESEARCH

IMF DISCUSSES THIRD WAY OVER BAILOUTS

IRAQI INSURGENTS TAKE NEW TOWNS IN NORTH

CENTRAL BANKS SHIFT INTO SHARES AS LOW RATES HIT REVENUES

ELECTRIC CAR GROUPS EYE COLLABORATION OVER CHARGING TECHNOLOGY

Overview

An analysis commissioned by senior British military personnel has said that UK’s defence spending will soon fall below the target set by NATO.

The International Monetary Fund is looking at changing rules that could require countries seeking its help to extend maturities on their sovereign debt.

Shia militias seem to have slowed Sunni insurgents push to Baghdad even as the insurgents made new territorial gains in northern Iraq on Sunday.

A global study of 400 public sector institutions has said that central banks around the world, including China‘s, have shifted decisively into investing in equities as low interest rates have hit their revenues.

With Tesla Motors’ decision to offer its patents to rivals in an attempt to promote the low-emission vehicles, three of the world’s biggest electric-car makers, Tesla, Nissan and BMW are interested in collaborating on charging technology,