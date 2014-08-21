PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MPC dissenters still seen as outliers unable to shift policy

Germany agrees to arm Iraq in break with post-war tradition

ECB bank audit to cover consultants in cash

Glencore plans $1 bln share buyback

Carillion abandons pursuit of Balfour Beatty

Goldman gives junior bankers 20 pct pay rise

Overview

After an unprecedented three years of unanimity on interest rates, two out of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee’s nine members decided to vote in favour of raising interest rates.

Germany broke with post-war tradition in saying it would arm Iraqi Kurdish security forces fighting Islamic State militants in northern Iraq.

The European Central Bank and eight national regulators, including the eurozone’s five largest economies, will pay up to 487.7 million euros ($646.8 million) on fees to external advisers for their work on the region’s health check of its biggest banks, according to Financial Times research.

Commodities group Glencore will return $1 billion to investors the first share buyback by a large miner since the commodities boom began to cool.

Carillion abandoned hopes of creating a 3 billion pound construction powerhouse after it gave up its month-long pursuit of larger rival Balfour Beatty, which thrice rejected its offer.

Goldman Sachs is hiking salaries of junior bankers in the U.S. by about 20 percent in a move to attract and retain young graduates. ($1 = 0.7540 Euros)