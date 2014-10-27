PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

China set to invest £105bn in UK infrastructure by 2025 (on.ft.com/1v1pWYn)

UK towns 'swamped' by immigrants, says Michael Fallon (on.ft.com/1pOGPno)

Companies train to deal with dementia (on.ft.com/1rv1Q68)

Businesses in UK regions choose sides in London airport battle (on.ft.com/12M11Br)

Overview

China, the world’s second-biggest economy, is expected to invest 105 billion pounds (168.93 billion US dollars) in British infrastructure by 2025, with energy, property and transport being the biggest recipients, according to a report by the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research and the law firm Pinsent Masons.

The towns of Britain are being “swamped” by immigrants, and the residents of these towns are “under siege”, the UK defence secretary, Michael Fallon, said on Sunday.

Marks & Spencer Group, Waitrose and easyJet are among some of Britain’s largest companies who have joined a government-backed campaign to train employees in how to deal with Alzheimer’s disease among customers and family members in a sign that big businesses are adapting to the demands of an ageing population.

Regional businesses of Britain are choosing sides in the fight over airport expansion between Heathrow and Gatwick in southeast England. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Eric Walsh)