PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TOP-UP BILL ROW MASKS STEEP RISE IN UK PAYMENTS TO BRUSSELS (on.ft.com/1wG7vLh)

CIVIL SERVICE CHIEF TO STEP DOWN FROM SABMILLER BOARD ROLE (on.ft.com/1tidLtO)

SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE LAUNCHES TESCO ACCOUNTS PROBE (on.ft.com/13dW58O)

PAYDAY LOAN CUSTOMERS WARNED OVER BROKER FEES (on.ft.com/1sGYptn) Overview

The heated arguments over Britain’s 1.7 billion pounds (2.72 billion US dollar) bill for extra EU budget contributions have shadowed the fact that Britain’s net payment to Brussels have almost doubled to over 8 billion pounds over the last five years.

John Manzoni, the new chief executive of the British civil service, will step down as a board member of brewer SABMiller Plc next summer after a group of 70 charities and medical professionals raised serious concerns that the brewery job was “inexplicable and troubling” and showed a “direct conflict of interest with British public health policy goals.”

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has added tensions to the supermarket chain Tesco Plc’s accounting issues by launching a criminal investigation. Tesco said in a statement that it will co-operate with the SFO’s investigation. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has warned that about 16,500 customers have had more than 1 million pounds taken away from their bank accounts by brokers offering payday loans since July.