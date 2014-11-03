PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 3

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BRANSON BATTLES TO KEEP SPACE DREAM ALIVE

(on.ft.com/1ttuRn5)

PUBLICIS IN SAPIENT TALKS IN PUSH TO EXPAND INTO US

(on.ft.com/1pghick)

DELAY FOR LISTING OF SPAIN‘S AENA

(on.ft.com/1DN4GKH)

EUROZONE COMPANIES RESHORE DESPITE FLAT ECONOMY

(on.ft.com/1o6Tdnb)

Overview

Sir Richard Branson’s ambitious project to put tourists into space, Virgin Galactic, has come under scrutiny after accusations came out that the company had ignored safety warnings. George Whitesides, head of the company, denied accusations that the company had taken risks with a new rocket propulsion system and added that it could have a new spacecraft ready by the next year.

French advertising group Publicis Groupe SA is in talks to buy U.S. based consultancy-firm Sapient Corp to enter into the world’s largest market, months after a merger deal with counterpart Omnicom Group Inc fell through.

A “contractual problem” has derailed one of the largest initial public offerings in Europe this year - the flotation of Spain’s state-owned airport operator Aena. According to government estimates, the IPO, which was scheduled for Nov. 12, could be worth as much as 8 billion euros ($10.01 billion).

Despite an economy that is stagnating, an increasing number of European companies are reshoring their operations to the eurozone, a research by consultancy firm PwC suggests. About two-thirds of 381 non-financial companies in the eurozone said they had reshored some of their operations in the past one year.