PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 6

Overview

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third largest lender, has approved a proposal to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.12 billion) in a rights issue, after it emerged as the biggest loser in the European Central Bank’s annual stress tests last month.

Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s investment company, Leyne, Strauss-Kahn and Partners, has declared itself insolvent. The former head of the International Monetary Fund left the company last month after he became aware of “excessive borrowing” by the group.

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said it would repay the last of its state aid ahead of schedule this week, signalling an extra dividend for shareholders as lending growth drove a jump in pretax earnings.

Financial Conduct Authority, the UK’s financial markets regulator, has fined three senior executives of insurance retailer Swinton Group a total of 928,000 pounds ($1.48 million) for presiding over a culture of high-pressure sales. Swinton’s former Chief Executive Peter Halpin has been banned from heading any financial services company in the future.