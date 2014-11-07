PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VIRGIN FAULTED FOR SAFETY PRECAUTIONS



TENSIONS RISE AS PUTIN DEFENDS NAZI PACT



ERDOGAN DEFENDS NEW $600M ANKARA PALACE



HOLLANDE ADMITS TO MAKING ‘MISTAKES’



Overview

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic had too few safeguards in place to prevent a disaster, Tommaso Sgobba, a former head of flight safety for the European Space Agency, told the Financial Times. Sgobba said industry standards call for operators to build the craft for two separate, unrelated failures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised fresh security tensions after defending the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact that Soviet Russia signed with the Nazi Germany, under which the two countries secretly annexed Poland and other regions between them.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended his newly-inaugurated palace, which cost about $608 million to build, saying its remote location will would mean less congestion and traffic on the streets of Ankara. The presidential palace, which has more than 1,000 rooms, was built on protected forest land and is bigger than the White House and Elysee.

French President Francois Hollande admitted in a television interview that he had made mistakes in his two-and-a-half-year old term. However, he promised to carry out reforms and that by 2017 things will return back to normal. The Socialist leader also spoke about the 40 billion euro (49.52 billion U.S. dollar) tax break he plans to provide to the private sector between 2014 and 2017. (1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)