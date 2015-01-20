FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20
January 20, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* British Gas follows Eon’s price cut

(on.ft.com/1yC0AIl)

* Weavering hedge fund founder guilty of fraud

(on.ft.com/1yBrMns)

* Banks and brokers to net 45 million pounds from Aviva’s Friends Life deal

(on.ft.com/1yj7ujG)

* Serious Fraud Office closes Autonomy investigation

(on.ft.com/1J4MUFs)

Overview

* UK’s biggest energy retailer British Gas reduced household gas prices by 5 percent following Eon’s 3.5 percent cut last week. This makes it the second energy company to cut the cost of household gas supplies in less than a week, and is in response to falling wholesale costs.

* Magnus Peterson, founder of Weavering hedge fund, has been found guilty of fraud for $600 million of investors’ money by a jury in the Southwark Crown court. He was found guilty on eight counts which included fraud by abuse of position, furnishing false information and forgery.

* Banks and brokers involved in Aviva’s planned acquisition of Friends Life Ltd will receive 45 million pounds as fees. The tie-up is expected to cost about 1,500 jobs. These disclosures were made in documents published ahead of shareholder votes on Aviva’s all-share takeover.

* The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its investigation into the ill-fated sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard Co, saying there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction of the software firm’s former executives. (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

