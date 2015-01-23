PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Telefonica set to agree to sell O2 to Hutchison Whampoa for 10 bln pounds
* Anglo American set to sell Australian coal mines to boost returns
* Mario Draghi’s bond-buying plan outstrips expectations
* Private jet scandal gives Swedish giant rough ride
* Telefonica SA is set to agree to a cash deal of 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) to sell O2, its British mobile company, to one of Asia’s wealthiest men, Li Ka-shing’s Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Anglo American is looking to sell a cluster of coal assets in eastern Australia as it tries to boost shareholder returns amid a slump in commodities prices.
* The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to embark on a quantitative easing programme that will see it buy 60 billion euros ($68.1 billion) worth of government bonds a month from this March until September next year.
* Swedish group Industrivarden said on Thursday its chairman, Sverker Martin-Lof, would leave his position at the group and its companies. The move comes after a jet scandal erupted relating to liberal use of corporate jets by senior staff. ($1 = 0.6663 pounds) ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)