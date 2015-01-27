FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BP to freeze global salaries

(on.ft.com/1zQBLZ9)

* Russia downgraded to ‘junk’ by S&P

(on.ft.com/1y0BPjq)

* Sika board steps up fight against Saint-Gobain takeover

(on.ft.com/15DEDLJ)

* European banks warns capital rules will blunt QE

(on.ft.com/1H24A8Y)

Overview

* BP Plc is freezing base pay across the group this year, the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to sinking oil prices.

* Ratings agency S&P cut Russia’s credit rating to junk status on Monday, bringing it below investment grade for the first time in a decade.

* The board of Sika, which is fighting a takeover by Saint Gobain, said on Monday that the Burkard family had forfeited the power to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting to endorse its 2.75 billion swiss francs ($3.05 billion) deal with Gobain. The Burkard family are heirs to Sika founder Kaspar Winkler.

* European banks have warned that the effects of European Central Bank's quantitative easing will be blunted by tough capital rules which are meant to curb risks in secularisations. (on.ft.com/1H24A8Y) ($1 = 0.9007 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
