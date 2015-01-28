FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28
January 28, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Bain Capital snaps up TI Automotive

(on.ft.com/1JDbOhF)

* Vitol to develop $7 bln oil and gas project in Ghana with ENI

(on.ft.com/1DeKz93)

* UK growth best since 2007 but losing steam

(on.ft.com/1BvKUo8)

Overview

* Bain Capital, a U.S. based private equity firm, has acquired British car parts maker TI Automotive for $2.4 billion, including debt. Bain bought the company from rivals Oaktree Capital.

* Commodities trader Vitol is to develop a $7 billion offshore oil and gas project in Ghana with Italian company ENI. The final go-head for the project was received from the Ghana government on Tuesday.

* Britain’s economy grew at a pace that was its fastest since the financial crisis. The economy grew 2.6 percent in 2014 despite falls in building and industrial production in the last three months of 2014.

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
