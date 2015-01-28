PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Bain Capital snaps up TI Automotive

(on.ft.com/1JDbOhF)

* Vitol to develop $7 bln oil and gas project in Ghana with ENI

(on.ft.com/1DeKz93)

* UK growth best since 2007 but losing steam

(on.ft.com/1BvKUo8)

Overview

* Bain Capital, a U.S. based private equity firm, has acquired British car parts maker TI Automotive for $2.4 billion, including debt. Bain bought the company from rivals Oaktree Capital.

* Commodities trader Vitol is to develop a $7 billion offshore oil and gas project in Ghana with Italian company ENI. The final go-head for the project was received from the Ghana government on Tuesday.

* Britain’s economy grew at a pace that was its fastest since the financial crisis. The economy grew 2.6 percent in 2014 despite falls in building and industrial production in the last three months of 2014.