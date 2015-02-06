PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GOOGLE BACKED ON ‘RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN’

PASCAL STEPS DOWN FROM SONY PICTURES

HOSPIRA DEAL TAKES PFIZER CLOSER TO SPLIT

CYBER RISKS TOO BIG TO COVER, SAYS LLOYD‘S INSURER

Google’s decision to limit censorship under Europe’s new “right to be forgotten” rules to its websites based there, and not extend it the world over, has found some backing from a group of independent experts. However, the group also suggested that it should tinker with its processes to decide which links to delete.

Amy Pascal, whose embarrassing emails leaked out in the wake of an online security breach at Sony Pictures last year, has stepped down from her position. However, she has cracked a deal with the company that will keep her based at its California headquarters.

After Pfizer announced its acquisition of U.S. pharma company Hospira for $17 bln on Thursday, analysts said the long expected split of Pfizer is imminent. “We think this deal signals a firm intent to separate in 2017,” said Jeffrey Holford, an analyst at Jefferies.

Cyber attacks pose such a big threat to global companies that governments should step in to cover the risks, said Stephen Catlin, head of Lloyd’s of London insurer. Catlin was speaking a day after it was reported that cybercriminals had hacked into Anthem, a U.S. health insurer. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)