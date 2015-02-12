FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 12
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

APPLE SAYS OVERTIME ROSE AT SUPPLIERS

(on.ft.com/1EbNGPq)

FACEBOOK TO SET UP CYBER SECURITY NETWORK

(on.ft.com/1IWEYv2)

U.S. BOND MANAGER BRACES FOR UKRAINE LOSSES

(on.ft.com/1ChI1aS)

FIAT SAYS ATTACKS WILL SPUR MERGERS

(on.ft.com/1z99gB1)

Overview

In its annual supplier responsibility report, iPhone-maker Apple Inc said employees of its suppliers worked more overtime to realise what is the company’s most profitable quarter in its history. The company also said that it has drastically reduced the usage of conflict minerals, such as tin and gold, that come from warlord-controlled parts of mineral-rich Africa.

Facebook Inc will launch a social network for cyber security professionals to share information about threats that could lead to potential attacks. The world’s largest social network is also teaming up with Yahoo Inc and Pinterest for this project.

If Ukraine goes ahead with its widely expected move to limit private sector creditors - as part of bailout terms laid out by the International Monetary Fund - bond manager Michael Hasenstab is poised to lose the most, as he owns more than $7 billion of Ukrainian debt. Hasenstab is known for his contrarian moves, which have earned him big rewards in the past.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne said that carmakers that are reluctant to merge will be forced to do so as they come under attack from activist investors. “At first many boards will try to defend themselves with lawyers and bankers, but ultimately they will have to come to the table to discuss a merger with either us or other large competitors,” said Marchionne. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.