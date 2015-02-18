PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK INFLATION FALLS TO RECORD LOW OF 0.3 PCT

UK APPROVES WORLD‘S BIGGEST OFFSHORE WIND FARM

UK HOUSE PRICE INFLATION SLOWS FOR THIRD MONTH

UK‘S LABOUR LEARNS HISTORY LESSON FROM 1950

Overview

Inflation has hit its lowest level in Britain in decades, as falling food and oil prices hand the Conservatives a pre-election boost.

Dogger Bank Creyke Beck project, the world’s biggest offshore wind scheme has been given the go-ahead off the coast of Yorkshire, in a move the government claimed was likely to create hundreds of jobs.

House prices are still buoyant across most of the United Kingdom, but the pace of increases is continuing to slow, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics.

UK’s Labour has urged the party’s activists to fight the election campaign on a platform of protecting the National Health Service, raising living standards and taxing the rich through a pocket-sized leaflet which is printed in bold lettering in short, punchy sentences. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)