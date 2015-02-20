FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK INVESTMENT BANKS FACE COMPETITION PROBE

(on.ft.com/1vLRBOm)

THERESA MAY PLANS ‘BRITISH VALUES’ TEST FOR VISITOR VISAS

(on.ft.com/1DFpS8w)

TAX SCANDAL HITS SWISS BANK DEALS

(on.ft.com/1CPZVl9)

CALL FOR CITY ‘BLACK BOOK’ OF BAD APPLE TRADERS

(on.ft.com/17xfbYT)

Overview

Investment banks in the UK face possible conflicts of interest and anti-competitive practices’ investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority regulator.

Overseas visitors seeking to work, study or attend business meetings in the UK would have to demonstrate they respected “British values”, under Conservative proposals led by the British Home Secretary Theresa May, to make this commitment an integral part of any visa application.

The recent scandal over tax evasion by clients of HSBC’s Swiss arm is threatening to disrupt two potential takeover deals in the private banking industry sector.

Financial institutions need a private forum to share information about traders who break rules, in order to prevent “bad apples” moving from one firm to another, a panel chaired by Elizabeth Corley, head of Allianz Global Investors will tell the Bank of England on Friday. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.