PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MINISTERS SET ASIDE 2 BLN STG TO WRITE OFF STUDENT LOANS THIS YEAR

(on.ft.com/1JAKd3Q)

ABRAAJ TAKES $400 Million SLICE OF TURKISH ONLINE GROUP HEPSIBURADA

(on.ft.com/1AkzfJN)

ROTHSCHILD EYES EARLY BONUS ROUND TO AVOID POSSIBLE WINDFALL TAX

(on.ft.com/1AzBSGh)

HSBC CHIEF GULLIVER PULLED INTO BANK‘S TAX SCANDAL

(on.ft.com/1GjcCWO)

Overview

British Ministers have set aside 2 billion pounds ($3.08 billion) to cover potential write-downs in the value of existing student loans in this financial year alone following an increase in the rate of graduates’ being unable to repay, according to Treasury documents.

Dubai-based private equity group Abraaj Capital acquired 25 percent stake in Turkey’s online retailer Hepsiburada. The deal was valued more than $400 million.

Boutique investment bank Rothschild considers paying its 2014 bonuses early with a view to avoid payment of extra taxes that might be levied if Labour comes back to power.

Stuart Gulliver, the chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc was drawn into a tax evasion scandal after it was claimed that he had saved millions of dollars from the taxman in a Panamanian company through its Swiss private bank. ($1 = 0.6502 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
