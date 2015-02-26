PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MORGAN STANLEY IN $2.6 BLN MORTGAGE DEAL

(on.ft.com/1wpZA9L)

GOOGLE SHAKES UP EUROPEAN UNITS

(on.ft.com/1DbnOkP)

PHARMACYCLICS CONSIDERS $19 BLN SALE

(on.ft.com/1Et95Gr)

APPLE LOSES $533 MLN PATENT CASE IN TEXAS

(on.ft.com/1MSST4P)

Overview

Morgan Stanley has agreed to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice and pay $2.6 billion over allegations of mis-selling mortgage backed securities before the global financial crisis.

Google has decided to unify its two different European units into one, after years of local setbacks and legal challenges have grown into company-wide issues. Matt Brittin, who was heading the company’s northern and west-European arm will now head the combined unit and will be based in London.

U.S. drugmaker Pharmacyclics is considering a sale that could fetch it about $19 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Johnson & Johnson is said to be one of the interested buyers, one of the people said.

A little known company called Smartflash has won a legal battle against iPhone-maker Apple Inc, that would make the Cupertino-based company cough up $532.9 million in damages. Smartflash, founded in 2000, sued Apple in 2013 claiming the company had infringed on its patents through iTunes and the App Store. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)