PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ASTON MARTIN TO TARGET NEW BUYERS

(on.ft.com/1BuJmMY)

CHIPMAKER NXP TO BUY FREESCALE

(on.ft.com/1Bv7DCr)

FRIDMAN LEGAL THREAT OVER NORTH SEA BLOCK

(on.ft.com/1Bv89jW)

ORANGE EYES TIE-UP WITH TELECOM ITALIA

(on.ft.com/1Bv8GT3)

Overview

Luxury sports car brand Aston Martin is set to revamp its image of an iconic British carmaker and focus on women and youth in its forthcoming models and designs. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin’s CEO, who joined the Warwickshire-based carmaker in October, will tell the Geneva motor show that they plan to add two new product lines.

NXP Semiconductors, makers of chips that are used in credit and debit cards, has bought its rival Freescale in a deal that would create a company with a total value of $40 billion.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has threatened to go to court if the British government tries to block a 5 mln euro deal that will give Fridman ownership of RWE Dea, the oil and gas arm of Germany’s RWE.

French telecom operator Orange is eyeing a partnership with its Italian rival Telecom Italia to create further consolidation in the European telecom market. Orange CEO Stephane Richard said in an interview to French weekly Journal du Dimanche that a tie-up “would be an attractive European consolidation opportunity.” (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)