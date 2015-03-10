FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10
March 10, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

THIAM LINED UP TO HEAD CREDIT SUISSE

(on.ft.com/1FCjQEQ)

REGULATORS CALL FOR RESIGNATIONS UNDER COMMERZBANK U.S. SETTLEMENT

(on.ft.com/1BqGCyG)

HODGE AND FAIRHEAD CLASH OVER HSBC TAX SCANDAL

(on.ft.com/1x9tDgx)

BARCLAYS EXPECTS ‘SIGNIFICANT’ IT COST SAVINGS FROM SUNGARD DEAL

(on.ft.com/1F58c7l)

Overview

Prudential PLC Chief Tidjane Thiam is slated to replace Credit Suisse Group AG’s Brady Dougan as Chief Executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. regulators are insisting several Commerzbank AG executives resign as part of a $1.45 billion settlement for anti-money laundering breaches and sanctions laws.

British Labour Party’s Public Accounts Committee chair Margaret Hodge urged Rona Fairhead to quit as BBC Trust chairwoman, accusing her of being either “incredibly naive or totally incompetent” in her role at HSBC Holdings Plc over Swiss tax evasion scandal.

Barclays Plc is assigning some of its post-trade processing and regulatory reporting obligations to SunGard, in a deal that the IT service provider said the bank would benefit from about 20 percent of cost cuts. (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
