PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GE TO SELL BULK OF $30 BLN PROPERTY UNIT

(on.ft.com/1PpJT8D)

DEUTSCHE BANK FACES $1.5 BLN LIBOR FINE

(on.ft.com/1PpLgUO)

LINKEDIN BUYS LYNDA.COM FOR $1.5 BLN

(on.ft.com/1PpLMlN)

NOMURA AND RBS ACCUSED OF ‘DECEIT’

(on.ft.com/1PpMG1z)

Overview

General Electric Co is nearing a deal to sell all of its $30 billion real estate portfolio to a consortium led by Blackstone Group and Wells Fargo & Co, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG may be imposed with a $1.5 billion fine by U.S. and U.K. authorities over alleged manipulation of Libor, a benchmark borrowing rate, people familiar with the case said. This could be the biggest fine that a bank faces in the case.

Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp bought California-based online learning site Lynda.com for $1.5 billion, as it expands its offerings for its user base of professional users.

Tokyo-based bank Nomura Holdings and Royal Bank of Scotland were accused of “incompetence” and “deceit” in packaging toxic mortgages into securities that they sold before the 2008 financial crisis. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
