PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15
April 15, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) -

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EXOR LOOKS TO THWART PARTNERRE-AXIS DEAL

(on.ft.com/1DFQaYN)

PARIS BACKS NOKIA BID FOR ALCATEL-LUCENT

(on.ft.com/1DFRc7l)

YOUTUBE ‘ABUSES’ COPYRIGHT LAW SAY LABELS

(on.ft.com/1DFRMSu)

RIVAL BID TO ROTHSCHILD EMERGES FOR ARMS

(on.ft.com/1DFSzTg)

Overview

Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has launched a counter bid worth $6.4 bln to buy reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd , to prevent its merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd .

In a surprise move, the French government has backed the deal between Nokia and Alcatel Lucent saying “it is a move for the future,” Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.

International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents recording companies, said YouTube and some other hosting services like Dailymotion and SoundCloud exploit legal loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in licensing negotiations.

London-listed coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($309.81 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by the Indonesia’s Sinarmas Group.

$1 = 0.6778 pounds Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
