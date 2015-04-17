FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

WIKILEAKS REVIVES SONY‘S EMAIL WOES

(on.ft.com/1E7chcI)

US RISKS NEW MONOPOLY ON ROCKET LAUNCHES

(on.ft.com/1E7cDjH)

MAYER PUSHES YAHOO DEEPER INTO SEARCH

(on.ft.com/1E7cRqU)

SLACK VALUED AT $2.8 BLN IN FUNDRAISING

(on.ft.com/1E7dhh8)

Overview

Wikileaks has released a large cache of Sony Pictures’ emails and documents that were allegedly stolen by North Korean hackers to offer a “rare insight” into the workings of a “large, secretive multinational corporation.”

The U.S. military risks relying on private rocket corporations, like that of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, for military launches if a new law on the use of Russian rocket engines remains unchanged, U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James has cautioned.

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has shaken up Yahoo’s five-year deal with Microsoft on online searches. According to the new terms, Yahoo is free to do whatever it wishes to with up to 49 pct of its online search traffic. It could even send some of its traffic to Google search instead of Bing, as the struggling company tries to revive itself in the online search market.

Online collaboration platform Slack has raised a fresh round of funding that values it as $2.8 billion. The new round of funding comes just six months after the company was valued at $1 billion, making it one of the hottest startups in the technology space. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
