PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4

Overview

Britain’s property owners who are the most overextended are increasingly found in newly gentrified areas of Greater London that have gone through rapid price inflation, posing a potential problem for lenders if prices fall.

Curtis Banks Group IPO-CURT.L, one of the UK’s biggest providers of self-invested personal pension plans, is defying the pre-election jitters that have hit several financial markets with a planned initial public offering on London’s AIM that will see the company’s first day of trading just as UK voters head to the polls.

If Britain is the “jobs factory of Europe”, according to British Prime Minister David Cameron, then Liverpool is one machine that seems to be whirring unexpectedly well.

Allies of Britain’s Labour Party leader Ed Miliband have discussed how to keep the opposition party leader in his post if both main parties fail to win a majority in Thursday’s general election, as part of preparations for a possible second election months later. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)