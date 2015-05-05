PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Andy Burnham vows to reset public expectations of NHS

(on.ft.com/1JmctDa)

* IMF takes hard line on aid as Greek surplus turns to deficit (on.ft.com/1KHXK6J)

* Pimco fund loses crown to Vanguard

(on.ft.com/1dIYmOn)

* Business jet group Luxaviation to buy rival ExecuJet Aviation

(on.ft.com/1EMgpvX)

Overview

Britain’s shadow health secretary Andy Burnham has said that he intends to “reset” the public’s expectations of the NHS if Labour wins the elections and also added that the country needs to be more realistic regarding what the health service can provide.

The International Monetary Fund has warned Greece’s eurozone creditors that the country faces losing vital aid from the agency unless the European lenders write off major amounts of its sovereign debt.

The Pimco Total Return Fund has lost its title as the world’s biggest bond mutual fund. Pacific Investment Management Inc said on Monday that its assets slipped to $110.4 billion at the end of April. By comparison, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund had $117.3 billion.

Luxaviation, a Business jet management and charter group, is set to create the world’s second-largest corporate aircraft operator on Tuesday when it acquires Zurich-based ExecuJet Aviation in a deal that is expected to total hundreds of millions of euros. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)