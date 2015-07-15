PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK MOSCOW PROBE SPREADS TO UK

(on.ft.com/1M6gfEo)

RAKE‘S MOVE TO WORLDPAY SIGNALS IPO

(on.ft.com/1K8sVuX)

BLYTHE MASTERS JOINS SUBPRIME AUTO GROUP

(on.ft.com/1RAdG27)

BELGIAN DATA WATCHDOG DEFENDS ITS ‘POLITICAL’ FACEBOOK CASE

(on.ft.com/1K8zj5j)

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is now being investigated by the UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority to see whether the bank breached any anti-money laundering laws for its Moscow clients. Earlier this week, New York’s banking regulator asked the bank to provide details about a suspected bribe to a Moscow bank employee as part of its investigation.

British payments processing firm Worldpay IPO-WORLD.L took a step nearer a potential stock market listing by appointing Barclays’ deputy chairman Michael Rake as its new chairman on Wednesday.

Santander Consumer Holdings USA has named former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters as its non-executive chairman.

Belgian Privacy Commission defended its decision to take Facebook to court by calling it “politically motivated”. The data protection agency took the company to court alleging that the company tracks people over the web even if they do not use the service. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Begaluru)