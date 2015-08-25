FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monsanto sweetens Syngenta takeover bid

(on.ft.com/1KIu9bf)

Airbus eyes legal action against Japanese defence ministry

(on.ft.com/1Jfwlqw)

BP skips Iran trip amid concerns about U.S. sanctions

(on.ft.com/1fBML4d)

Overview

U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy Switzerland’s Syngenta AG, valuing the company at around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the negotiating table.

Airbus Group SE is looking to sue Japanese defence ministry after it could not strike a multi-billion dollar deal to supply helicopters to Japan’s ground self-defence forces.

BP Plc decided not to travel with the UK trade delegation accompanying British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond to reopen UK embassy in Tehran on Sunday amid concern among British companies that U.S. regulators might take legal action even after sanctions were eased.

Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
