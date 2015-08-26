FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 26
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

RSA set to agree 5.6 bln stg Zurich bid

(on.ft.com/1WRc9Vx)

Oil price drop leads to renewed speculation on Saudi riyal

(on.ft.com/1JulMPH)

Watchdog cracks down on gaming pester power

(on.ft.com/1Ie92f5)

Overview

Zurich Insurance made a friendly 5.6 billion pound ($8.79 billion) takeover proposal for British rival RSA Insurance Group Plc on Tuesday, paving the way for one of Europe’s biggest insurance deals.

Falling oil prices have led to renewed speculation against the Saudi riyal, weighing on Riyadh as it exhausts its foreign reserves and taps domestic debt markets to fix a widening budget deficit.

UK’s Advertising Standards Authority ruled on Tuesday that online games Moshi Monsters and Bin Weevils breached its codes by giving children “direct exhortations” to purchase membership subscriptions.

$1 = 0.6373 pounds Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
