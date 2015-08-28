FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 28
August 28, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Google rejects European Commission’s ‘incorrect’ antitrust charges

(on.ft.com/1JmDnd7)

French oil major Total to sell $900 mln of North Sea assets

(on.ft.com/1KRpVhE)

Songwriters’ body sues SoundCloud over copyright

(on.ft.com/1WUZLDR)

Overview

Google Inc has rejected EU antitrust charges that it abused its market power, exposing the company to the risk of a hefty fine if it does not alter its business practices.

French oil major Total SA has agreed to sell some of its gas pipeline assets in the UK’s North Sea to North Sea Midstream Partners, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital, for 585 million pounds ($901 million).

Britain’s largest music copyright collective PRS for Music has sued SoundCloud for copyright infringement, saying the online audio-streaming firm did not agree on a licensing deal.

$1 = 0.6492 pounds Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
